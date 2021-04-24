BBK Group's smartphone brand iQOO's upcoming smartphone iQOO 7 5G is reportedly launching in India.



The company is all set to launch two new smartphones -- iQOO 7 5G and IQOO 7 Legend 5G -- under its iQOO 7 series in India on April 26.



GizmoChina, citing other sources, reported that iQOO 7 5G might be a rebranded version of iQOO Neo5, which was announced in February in China.



A Geekbench listing suggested that India may receive a 12GB RAM variant of the iQOO 7 5G. However, the device could be also available in lower RAM variants in the country.



The iQOO 7 5G is expected to arrive with a 6.62-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz refresh rate, iQOO UI based Android 11 OS, LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.



The iQOO 7 Legend will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 series chipset, providing an unmatched gaming experience and enhanced photography capabilities.



It may feature a 16MP front-facing camera and its rear camera setup may include an OIS-assisted 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.



The company has announced that it has partnered with Amazon India for its 6 series in the country.



*Edited from an IANS report