On Thursday, Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker, unveiled a new smartphone V21. The device will be available on Flipkart from May 6. The smartphone comes in two storage variants, including 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB priced at Rs 29,990 and Rs 32,990, respectively.

It will also be available on Vivo India E-store and leading offline stores in three colour options -- sunset dazzle, dusk blue and arctic white.

The new V21 smartphone showcase a unique OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) front camera housed within one of the industry's thinnest smartphone designs to deliver an unmatched mobile experience.

V21 features a unique 44MP front camera with OIS which is combined with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), AI Extreme Night, autofocus and a groundbreaking dual LED light sensor, creating a software-hardware synergy to capture clearer selfies and high- quality videos anytime, anywhere.

"The Vivo V-Series has received a tremendous response from the consumers, particularly for its design aesthetics and camera excellence. Taking the legacy forward, we are proud to introduce Vivo V21 which features the world's first 44MP OIS front camera," Nipun Marya, Director - Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

The front of the smartphone packs an E3 AMOLED Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, enabling optimal screen brightness, contrast, colour vividness, blue light eye protection and more.

The V21 also features a top-notch 64MP OIS rear camera, supported by a set of secondary cameras to handle 120-degree wide-angle and more complex shots, as well as macro photography. Embedded in the smartphones are other creative features such as a dual-view option that records videos from both sides of the smartphone, advanced AI to augment facial features and a Double Exposure Function to let users' creativity shine through.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and it runs Funtouch 11.1 based on Android 11.

*Edited from an IANS report