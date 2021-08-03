Canon's new printers are ideal for small offices 

On Tuesday, Canon India unveiled two new ink tank printers -- MAXIFY GX6070 and MAXIFY GX7070 -- for small and mid-size offices at Rs 47,348 and Rs 58,621, respectively.

With water-resistant, fast printing and flexible paper handling, the new printers are designed to combine productivity and laser printer-like efficiency and enable users to increase business productivity.

"India has been one of the most important markets for Canon's printing business, having received a huge acceptance for our ink tank printers amongst all customers," Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India, said in a statement.

"As we continue to grow stronger, we are proud to extend the ink tank technology to our flagship MAXIFY series, reinforcing our commitment to the growth of small businesses in the country. We are optimistic that the new MAXIFY range of printers will boost efficiency for small and mid-sized businesses, along with reinventing their printing experience at utmost utility value," Yamazaki added.

Designed to enhance ease of use, convenience and productivity for end-users, the new MAXIFY printers offer an amalgamation of next-level modern technology and cost optimisation, the company said.

It further contributes to a low total of ownership with increased efficiency thus making it an essential part of office functioning.

The new printers are built with modern businesses and home offices in mind, flexible enough to be placed anywhere in the office as they come with not just wired network interfaces, but also wireless connectivity.

Users can setup and operate the printers using the free Canon PRINT Inkjet/ SELPHY mobile app, as well as print from the cloud.

*Edited from an IANS report