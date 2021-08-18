The Google Pixel 5a 5G is here!

Google has introduced its much anticipated -- Pixel 5a 5G -- for the US and Japan markets.

The company said the phone will arrive on August 26 and includes IP67 water resistance, a powerful battery, dual-camera system and users can pre-order it now for $449.

"For the first time ever within the A-series of Pixel devices, we're adding IP67 water and dust resistance. Take your Pixel 5a with 5G wherever you go -- it's ready for action," said Brian Rakowski, Vice-President, Product Management, in a blogpost.

The Pixel 5a 5G features a 6.34-inch OLED bezel-less screen and is powered by a Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform, Titan M security module for on-device security, 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

It offers a single new colour -- mostly black -- with forest green undertones and an olive-coloured power button.

The company said the high-performing dual-camera system with a rear-facing ultrawide lens captures a huge field of view.

Portrait light helps users get the light just right on a face and cinematic pan keeps video steady and smooth. Using night sight with astrophotography, users can easily capture everything from city lights to the moon and the stars.

The company has claimed that with extreme battery saver, the smartphone can last even longer -- up to 48 hours on a single charge.

"Owners can enjoy entertainment, games, apps and extra storage with three-month trials of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One," the company added.

"And if you buy a Pixel 5a with 5G on the Google Store in the US, you get a three-month trial of unlimited calls and texts on Google Fi by us," it said.

The unlocked phone works on all major carrier networks in the US and Japan.

*Edited from an IANS report