Vivo ventures into the tablet market; to launch the Vivo Pad in early 2022

According to new reports, Vivo is all set to launch its first tablet in the first half of 2022, media reports say.

In an interview with the media, Hu Baishan, the Executive Vice President of Vivo, confirmed the arrival of vivo tablets, reports GizmoChina.

Baishan did not reveal anything about the firm's first tablet. Going by trademark filings, it could go official as vivo Pad, the report said.

Also, iQOO, the sub-brand of vivo is also expected to release its tablet, it added.

The executive also said that the company will be debuting its first self-developed ISP chip in September. This silicon dubbed as vivo V1 will be present inside the upcoming vivo X70 series.

According to the report, Chinese smartphone brands are said to enter the tablet market very soon. Xiaomi has already released its first tablets in years earlier this month. On the other hand, realme has been teasing its tablet but it is yet to officially launch it.

Similarly, OPPO, OnePlus and Vivo are also expected to announce their tablets in the coming days. These companies have already filed design patents and trademarks for the same.

At the end of June, Vivo was reported to launch its tablet in the fourth quarter of 2021.



*Edited from an IANS report