Looking for your dream job? Hike is looking for a Chief Meme Officer

On Tuesaday, messaging app Hike announced an industry first Web3 referral programme for a diverse set of over 30 openings, which also includes an interesting opportunity to be the Chief Meme Officer at Hike.



The company said that a contest titled #HikeMemeLord has kicked off and Hike has already received close to 130 entries for the same and counting.



"The new hiring initiatives are in line with Hike's strategic plans to build the Rush Gaming Universe (RGU) a mobile gaming platform where players battle in India's most popular casual games and use their skills to 'Play, Compete, Win,' the company said in a statement.



"With blockchain, the world is entering a new era of gaming, one where players will participate in a new kind of game economy where they are also owners of the networks they help create," it added.



Gaming has always been bite-sized entertainment and with web3, the company believes it can be a means to provide brand new economic opportunities to the world.



For those who want to participate, they can create a meme in gif, short video, or in jpeg on Rush by Hike App. They will have to tweet their meme on Twitter account and tag @team_hike and also have to post on Instagram account and tag @Hikeapp using #HikeMemeLord.



Users can join Hike's Discord Server and share their meme on the company's meme channel. And can submit the entry via this form for verification.



*Edited from an IANS report