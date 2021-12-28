Xiaomi to launch Watch S1

Xiaomi Watch S1 was rumoured to launch in Q1 of 2022 and now the firm has officially confirmed that the Watch S1 will debut on Tuesday alongside the Xiaomi 12 smartphone series.

Xiaomi's China page has shared a teaser poster of the upcoming smartwatch and apart from its launch date, it also showcased the smartwatch's design.

In terms of design, the upcoming smartwatch will have a circular design and the body seems to be made out of metal. It will also have two physical buttons on one side similar to the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active.

The brand is also expected to launch Xiaomi 12 series phones on Tuesday. It has been confirmed by the manufacturer previously that Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will feature Qualcomm's latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.

In terms of charging, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X will support 67W fast charging, whereas the 12 Pro is said to come with 120W fast charging support. The devices will run Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

The phone may features a 6.2-inch curved AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It is expected to feature support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the back, the Xiaomi 12 has a rectangular camera module housing a triple-camera setup. The phone is rumoured to feature a 50MP front camera sensor.

