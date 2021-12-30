Xiaomi to roll out the Fold Smartphone with stylus pen soon
According to new reports, the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is working on a new foldable smartphone with a Stylus Pen.
The Xiaomi Fold phone's patent was filed with the US Patent Trademark Office (USPTO) and it showcases a device with a two-way folding mechanism, reports GizmoChina.
The smartphone also looks similar to the company's Mi Mix Fold foldable phone.
As per patent images, the device may feature a single camera with an LED flash beside it. The right-side of the foldable phone has the volume button and the power key. The device has a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille at the bottom.
Xiaomi has also patented a smartphone that is likely to be a clamshell flip phone with dual camera and selfie display.
The company patented a device at Chinese National Intellectual Property Association (CNIPA) with a design similar to a certain Samsung phone -- two cameras and a tiny horizontal display on the cover.
This new flip phone will also have a pill-shaped punch hole on the inside for dual front-facing cameras, the report said.
The bottom is occupied by the SIM slot, a USB-C, and a speaker grill, while the power key and volume rocker are on the right-hand side.
*Edited from an IANS report