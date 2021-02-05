Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa has found herself in the line of fire after coming out in support of the farmers protest in India.

Mia tweeted on Friday to state that she is determined not to bow from her stance.



Khalifa took to Twitter to share pictures of a protest against her and environmental activist Greta Thunberg, where protesters are holding placards stating: "Mia Khalifa regains consciousness", which seems to take a dig at her porn past.



"Confirming I have in fact regained consciousness, and would like to thank you for your concern, albeit unnecessary. Still standing with the farmers, though," she wrote while sharing the images.



Earlier this week, Khalifa tweeted: "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest."



"Paid actors, huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they're not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest," she expressed in a separate tweet sharing a photograph of protesting farmers.



Mia's tweet came after posts by international pop sensation Rihanna and Greta Thunberg expressing their concern for the protesting farmers.



Rihanna on Tuesday had tweeted: "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest."



"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Greta had tweeted early on Wednesday.

