Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Buds Pro and SmartTags, alongside its flagship Galaxy S21 series, on January 14. This news comes after a new leaked image sort of confirmed it.



The leaked image of a promotion offer from Samsung showing Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag as free gift alongside a preorder of the Galaxy S21 Ultra went viral on Saturday, that was first shared by leaker Evan Blass.



Details about the Galaxy Buds Pro are making headlines for weeks. The SmartTag tracker is likely to be a Tile-like tracker that uses Bluetooth to connect with nearby devices.



According to reports in GizmoChina, the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag tracker will have a rounded square shape that is reminiscent of Tile trackers.



There seems to be a ring shape at the centre and a cut-out at the top, "which could either be a button that can be pressed to find a connected phone".



The report also said that the Smart Tag would come in black and white (oatmeal) colours.



The next-generation true wireless stereo (TWS) Galaxy Buds Pro have also been spotted on the company's Canada website.



The Galaxy Buds Pro may be a pre-order gift exclusive to the Galaxy S21 Ultra that may carry a price tag of $1,329.



The new Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy S21, may be its cheapest-ever 5G flagship mobile device, as the company tries to boost handset sales against rival brands.



According to reports, Samsung could release the Galaxy S21 at a price tag of under 1 million won ($916) in South Korea.



*Edited from an IANS report