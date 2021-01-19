Zebronics launched a portable speaker 'Zeb-Music Bomb X' for outdoor enthusiasts. The wireless portable speaker is available in three colour variants Black, Red and Blue.



"As a brand, we're really working towards outdoing ourselves like, for instance, our newly launched speaker has IPX7 waterproof and comes with a bigger playback time. We are constantly working towards upgrading our products with new technology and features bridging the technology gap," Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics said in a statement.



Zeb-Music Bomb X as the speaker comes with RGB LED lights with 9 Modes including rhythmic LED so you can choose your preferred mode to rock the party.



According to the company, the portable speaker has a very handy capsule design with controls for media, volume, and call function on the top. The portable speaker features a universal design:- can be kept in horizontal or in a vertical standing position.



The speaker has dual 45mm drivers that are designed to produce powerful sound and have a long playback time of 20 hours with 4000mAh battery.



Enjoy your pool parties or adventure activities without a fret as the speaker is IPX7 certified waterproof elevating your audio experience further.



The speaker comes with ample multi-connectivity options like wireless BT/ Micro SD/ and AUX. It also has controls for media, volume, call function, and comes with a Type C charging port.



