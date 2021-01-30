Users claimed a total of 749 million free games from the Epic Games Store platform last year according to the company.



Epic Games said that there were 103 free games last year, and gamers claimed over 749 million copies. It also said that the company is committed to continuing this popular tradition of giving away titles this year.



According to a media report, the company said that there are over 160 million accounts now on PC, up from the 108 million users registered in 2019.



It almost doubled in monthly active users from 32 million in December 2019 to 56 million last month, the report said.



Epic also saw its daily active user count go up to 31.3 million, which the company claims is a 192 per cent boost. Its peak concurrent player count hit 13 million in 2020, almost doubling its 7 million peak in 2019.



As per the report, gamers spent $700 million within the PC game store in 2020, with $265 million of that being the actual amount spent by gamers on third-party games not made by Epic (excluding the value of coupons and promos used on those games, as well as the value of Epic's own funding of these developers).



Fortnite, SnowRunner, Satisfactory, Godfall, Borderlands 3, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, GTA 5 and Rogue Company were among the most popular games on the Epic Games Store last year.



*Edited from an IANS report