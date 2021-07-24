Indians use their phone for an avg of 4.9 hours daily; rank third globally 

A new report says that smartphone users in India on an average spend maximum time on their devices in the world after Brazil and Indonesia.

Until last year, Brazil was the second country in the world with the most intensive use of smartphones, behind Indonesia, which now ranks second with an average of 5.3 hours of smartphone use per day.

With daily smartphone usage time of 4.9 hours on an average, India is followed by South Korea (4.8 hours), Mexico (4.7 hours), Turkey (4.5 hours), Japan (4.4 hours), Canada (4.1 hours), the US (3.9 hours) and the UK (3.8 hours), ZDNet reported.

A separate report on global trends, also by App Annie, highlighted areas of growth within the mobile app landscape.

When it comes to the depth of engagement among the top social networking apps, the study noted that WhatsApp is the app Brazilians used the most at an average of 30.3 hours per month in 2020, compared to 26.2 hours in 2019.

Notably, the use of TikTok in Brazil increased significantly, 14 hours in 2020 compared to 6.8 hours in 2019, growing faster than Facebook (15.6 hours per month in 2020 versus 14 hours per month in 2019).

Instagram (14 hours in 2020 versus 11.5 hours in 2019) and Twitter (6.4 hours per month in 2020 versus 5.1 hours in 2019) come next.

According to the App Annie trends report, Brazil saw 75 per cent year-over-year growth in downloads of finance apps in 2020.

The average number of hours spent on such apps also increased by 45 per cent last year.

*Edited from an IANS report