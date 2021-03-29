Slack, the workplace collaboration app is planning on bringing new video and audio features which could be on the lines of Instagram Stories and voice-based social media app Clubhouse. Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield discussed the new features last week with SignalFire investor Josh Constine in a Clubhouse interview.



While Slack already has a lot of services, it has predominantly been text-based so far.



The new emphasis on video and audio features comes at a time when hybrid work mode has gained traction amid the pandemic and it is expected that such a work culture could continue even after the pandemic is over.



The video feature that Slack is trying to build into the app will not compete with Zoom or Microsoft Teams, TechCrunch reported on Saturday.



Instead, the focus would be more on offering experience similar to Instagram or Snapchat Stories.



Similarly, Slack is working on building audio feature which could offer experience for enterprises similar to what the app Clubhouse offers users.



Slack Chief Product Officer Tamar Yehoshua in a blog post last week provided some details about the new features.



"We need to reduce team fatigue while improving belonging. To help with this, we are piloting ways to shift meetings toward an asynchronous video experience that feels native in Slack. It allows us to express nuance and enthusiasm, without a meeting," she said.



However, it is not clear when the new features will be made generally available.



Cloud software firm Salesforce at the end of last year announced a pact to acquire Slack for $27.7 billion.



*Edited from an IANS report