Adobe Flash for Windows 10 may soon be a thing of the past with Microsoft fully removing it from July.



The Windows 10 "Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player," which permanently removes Flash as a component of the operating system, will become mandatory starting in July.



Updating to Windows 10 version 21H1, expected to start rolling out this month, will also remove the software, The Verge reported.



The update that removes Adobe Flash will also be available for older operating systems like Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 and Windows Embedded 8 Standard.



Microsoft has already been removing Flash support from its Microsoft Edge browser with an update that many people will have received and installed automatically.



Now the company is removing the Flash Player that comes bundled with Windows, the report said.



A support page for the update notes that it will not remove a version of Adobe Flash Player manually installed from another source.



With Windows 10 currently running on 1.3 billion devices, after the July 2021 updates, a massive number of devices will be clean from Adobe Flash Player.



*Edited from an IANS report