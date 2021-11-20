Is Honor working on foldable smartphones?

According to reports, Honor is planning to launch two foldable smartphones before spring in China.



According to GizmoChina, one of these phones will unfold up and down, while the other will unfold left and right. In other words, the company will be releasing clamshell as well as tablet-style foldables like Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3.



The company may use foldable panels supplied by BOE and Visionox. The "tablet" type foldable smartphone is likely to have an eight-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch cover screen.



Honor is also gearing up for the launch of a new smartphone on November 22.



As per ongoing rumours, the new Honor 60 series will consist of three phones - a vanilla model, a Pro model and an SE variant. All three phones have already passed the Chinese 3C certification.



The standard 60 and the Pro models are rumoured to support up to 66W fast wired charging, while the Honor 60 SE will reportedly have 40W fast wired charging.



*Edited from an IANS report