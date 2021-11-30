Noise rolls out new earbuds with a long-lasting playtime

On Tuesday, domestic tech-lifestyle brand Noise launched its new pair of truly wireless earbuds -- Air Buds Pro -- that is powered by the active noise cancellation (ANC) feature at Rs 2,499.



The earbuds will be available on offline and online channels in three colour options -- black, white and blue. "With a long-lasting playtime and ANC mode, Noise Air Buds Pro offers the best-in-class features and experiences," Gaurav Khatri, Co-founder, Noise, said in a statement.



"Our newly launched set of TWS earbuds are carefully designed keeping in mind the needs for extended calls, fitness enthusiasts, music fanatics and binge-watchers. We are aggressively expanding its portfolio of TWS earbuds to be ahead in the market," Khatri added.



The earbuds are also equipped with Hyper SyncTM technology for instant device connectivity. It offers a clear calling experience with quad mics, a 10mm speaker driver and a transparency Mode.



The earbuds are accompanied by a Type-C charging case and have up to 20 hours of playtime with the case.



The earbuds can be connected quickly with Bluetooth 5.0 and are compatible with Android and iOS devices.



*Edited from an IANS reports