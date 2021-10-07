Twitter introduces prompts to warn users before engaging in potentially 'intense' conversation

Twitter is testing new prompts on iOS and Android that warn before users jump into a conversation that could get heated.



In one example, there's a prompt dropped right into a conversation in progress that says "conversations like this can be intense", reports The Verge.



In another, which seems like it appears if users try to reply to one of those intense conversations, is titled "let's look out for each other" and lays out three bullet points to encourage empathetic and fact-based conversations, it added.



"Ever want to know the vibe of a conversation before you join in? We are testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads up if the convo you're about to enter could get heated or intense," the micro-blogging site wrote on its support page.



"This is a work in progress as we learn how to better support healthy conversation," it added.



The prompts are the company's latest attempt to reduce the persistent harassment and abuse on the platform.



One other prompt, for example, warns users before they tweet something that might be offensive.



Twitter also might show a prompt if users try to retweet an article it thinks they haven't read, which could help decrease the spread of misinformation, the report said.



"While they might help prevent some bad tweets from being shared, the growing list of potential warnings to wade through before you tweet is a worrying indicator of the entire experience," it added.



*Edited from an IANS report