Facebook unrolls new Page experience for Indian users

Facebook aims to make the platform simpler for public figures and creators to build a community and achieve their business objectives, Facebook on Friday rolled out a new Page design in India.



The new Page design includes intuitive layout with a crisper look and feel making it easy to navigate between a personal profile and a public Page. Viewing bios, posts and other important information will be simpler.



There is a dedicated news feed to Pages for the first time that will bring about new ways to engage by helping discovery and joining conversations.



"This will make it easy to follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans. The dedicated News Feed will also suggest new connections such as other public figures, Pages, Groups and trending content that a Page or public figure cares about," the company said in a statement.



That apart, Page conversations will now be more visible to wider audiences and surface more frequently in the followers' News Feed.



Also, comments from public figures will be bumped to the top of the comments section. People will also be able to follow Pages directly from comments and recommendations posts.



The new design will remove Likes and focus on Followers, thereby simplifying the way people connect with their favourite Pages.



Followers of a Page can now receive updates from their favorite Pages. This will also enable public figures to get a better estimation of their fan base and build a stronger connect with them.



Updated task-based admin controls will now make Page management more convenient, like the ability to clearly assign and manage admin access and allocate permissions based on specific tasks.



Page admins can now be given full or varying levels of access to manage specific tasks including Insights, Ads, Content and Community Activity and Messages. This will also ensure account safety and integrity.

