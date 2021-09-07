Launch: Vivo Y21s with Helio G80 SoC, 50MP triple cameras unveiled

Vivo has launched its latest Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y21s, in Indonesia.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 gaming processor.



In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 1600X720 pixel resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.



The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone houses 8MP front-facing camera for selfies with an f/1.8 aperture. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.



The Vivo Y21s runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1. The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front.



Other onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope.



*Edited from an IANS report

