Ahead of the Apple event, the tech giant teases iOS 15 features 

Apple has begun teasing iPhone users about upcoming iOS 15 features using a notification from the Tips app, ahead of its big event next week.



"See what's coming in 'iOS 15'," reads the notification, as per MacRumors.



"Learn about new features that will help you stay connected and find focus," it added.



Tapping the notification takes users on a brief tour of upcoming features, including Voice Isolation, the new Shared With You section in apps, Safari Tab Groups, Live Text in Photos, systemwide translation, Focus mode, notification summaries and augmented reality walking directions in Maps.



After viewing, the 'iOS 15' preview is showcased in the Collections section of the Tips app, above a similar preview Apple pushed out prior to the release of iOS 14.



Apple is expected to launch 'iOS 15' to the public this month and new iPhone 13 units will likely ship with a pre-installed version of the operating system, the report said.



Historically, Apple has released new iOS versions about a week after its September event, but 'iOS 14' was released one day after Apple's September 15 "Time Flies" event in 2020.



This year's "California Streaming" event is on September 14, which means if 'iOS 14' is any indicator of the company's new release schedule, 'iOS 15' could come out as early as Wednesday, September 15, the report said.

*Edited from an IANS report