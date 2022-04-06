Skagen launches a new Falster Gen 6 smartwatch

Danish-inspired watch and jewellery brand Skagen on Monday launched its new smartwatch 'Falster Gen 6' in the Indian market at Rs 21,995.



The Gen 6 is the first smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform and aims to come with upgrades in performance, including faster application load time, highly responsive user experiences, and more efficient power consumption.



"This new, Danish design-inspired iteration from Skagen brings Gen 6 technology to users without compromising our dedication to modern design. We believe you shouldn't have to choose between best-in-class technology and your own personal style," Steve Evans, Fossil Group EVP Chief Brand Officer said in a statement.



The smartwatch features a 1.28-inch touchscreen digital display, 8 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM. It also boasts an upgraded heart rate sensor to allow continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy.



Users will also benefit from the new SpO2 sensor, which tracks an estimate of the wearer's blood oxygen measurements to see how well your body is circulating oxygen over time, the company claims.



The smartwatch will be eligible for the Wear OS 3 system update in 2022, alongside other updates that will continue to improve the overall user experience.

*Edited from an IANS report

