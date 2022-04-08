Google AI to show updated business hours of places on Maps

Google has developed a machine learning model that automatically identifies if business hours are likely wrong and then instantly updates them with AI-generated predictions.



Over the past few years, businesses have experienced a lot of change -- including constantly updating operating hours based on changing pandemic-related restrictions.



"With the new AI-first approach, we're on track to update the hours for over 20 million businesses around the globe in the next six months -- helping you know exactly when your favourite store, restaurant or cafe is open for business," said Google.



The company is also enlisting the help of the Google Maps community -- including Local Guides and even the business owners themselves through their Google Business Profile -- to verify the information it predicted.



"We're also experimenting with ways we can use imagery to make updates to other helpful information," it said in a statement.



For instance, starting in the US, Google is launching a third-party imagery pilot to let people see the most up-to-date speed limit information in their towns.



Over time, this technology will bring more details to the map that can help make your drives safer and more efficient -- like where potholes and school zones are or where new construction is happening.



"AI, imagery and Duplex technology will continue to play a critical role in helping make Google Maps the most comprehensive and useful map possible," said Google.

*Edited from an IANS report