HP's new Chromebook is geared towards digital learners in India 

HP on Tuesday introduced a new Chromebook for digital natives in India that is designed to meet the needs of school students aged 4 to 15.

HP Chromebook x360 14a, powered by Intel Celeron processor, is available for Rs 29,999 in the country.

The 14-inch HD Touch display laptop with adaptable x360 hinge offers 81 per cent screen-to-body.

The x360 convertible hinge enables flexibility by allowing students to use the device in the form of a tablet or laptop, the company said.

The device claims a battery life of up to 14 hours.

"We are introducing the new HP Chromebook x360 14a designed to provide digital learners with the performance that they need for everyday tasks. This portable powerhouse is lightweight, slim and offers great value to our young students," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market.

It features a fanless design for a quieter, more comfortable computing experience. For video calls, it supports a wide vision HD Camera and Wi-Fi5 as connectivity options.

Weighing about 1.49 kg, HP Chromebook x360 14a is packed with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is available in mineral silver, ceramic white and forrest teal colours and

The laptop features a full-size keyboard with the Google 'Everything' Key for easy access to search and several keyboard shortcuts for a more immersive experience.