YouTube may soon allow users to zoom in on videos

Google-owned streaming platform YouTube is testing a new feature in its mobile app with its premium subscribers that allows them to zoom in on any video.



The latest opt-in experimental feature enables a pinch-to-zoom gesture for videos -- and it works both in portrait and full-screen landscape view, reports The Verge.



According to the company, the zoom feature will remain in testing until September 1, giving YouTube about a month to gather user feedback and refine things before potentially rolling it out more widely.



To enable pinch to zoom, open YouTube's settings menu either on your phone or from the website. If you are subscribed to YouTube Premium, there should be a "try new features" section.



Recently, the platform announced that users can now turn their longer videos into Shorts by adding a new "Edit into a Short" tool to its iOS and Android app.



With this new update, which is now rolling out across iOS and Android devices, users can now convert up to 60 seconds from their own existing long-form YouTube videos and turn them into Shorts.



YouTube Shorts is now being watched by over 1.5 billion signed-in users every month with more than 30 billion daily views.