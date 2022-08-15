Motorola unveils foldable Moto Razr 2022 in China

Motorola has introduced its next-generation flagship foldable smartphone Moto Razr 2022 that comes with a larger main screen and Qualcomms latest chipset, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.



According to Gizmochina, the new foldable smartphone comes in black colour variant starts at 5,999 Chinese yuan, which is about INR 71,000.



The smartphone comes in three storage variants — 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB.



The smartphone offers a refreshed design as it features a punch-hole design for its inner foldable screen.



“The device’s chin has been trimmed down a lot, and it has a dual-camera setup on the back,” the report mentioned.



The screen supports a full HD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, HDR10+ and DC dimming. The back panel of the device features a 2.7-inch P-OLED display.



Meanwhile, the secondary screen can be used as a viewfinder for rear cameras, to check for messages, or even to play games.



The Moto Razr 2022 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.



The predecessor Razr models were powered by the Snapdragon 7-series chipset, the Motorola Razr 2019 and the Razr 5G featured a display notch, a large chin, and a single rear camera.