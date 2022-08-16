New M2 iPad Pro, entry-level iPad, M2 iPad Pro may arrive in October

Tech giant Apple will likely launch a new entry-level iPad with a larger screen and an iPad Pro refresh, upgrading the chip from M1 to M2.



A leaker claimed that the 10th-generation iPad and the iPad Pro would see some changes with this upgrade, reports AppleInsider.



In a Naver post by a leaker account, a source from China claimed that an October event could occur and play host to iPad changes.



While it may not necessarily be an October event, the leaker said it would be at an additional event held after the launch of the iPhone 14.



The new 10th-generation iPad is claimed in the leak to have a thinner new design with a more square shape and a flat bezel, unifying the design aesthetic across the entire iPad range.



It is also said to have a more prominent display than the existing 10.2-inch screen, but without mentioning the exact size.



The model will also allegedly sport an A14 Bionic chip, support 5G, gain a protruding rear camera bump, and lose the 3.5mm headphone jack.



At the same time as updating the entry-level iPad, Apple will also reportedly upgrade the iPad Pro. However, the leaker merely says the chip will be updated from M1 to M2 in the premium tablet line.