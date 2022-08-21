Apple includes two new Top Charts for podcasts

Apple Podcasts is introducing two new charts — Top Subscriber Shows and Top Subscriber Channels — to showcase popular paid shows.



The new charts are available in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia on iPhone, iPad, and Mac for listeners on iOS 15.6, iPad OS 15.6, and Mac OS 12.5 or later.

"Listeners can find Top Shows, Top Episodes, Top Subscriber Shows, and Top Subscriber Channels on the Browse tab, or by navigating to the Charts page. Both charts are refreshed throughout each day," the company said in a statement.



Top Subscriber Shows helps listeners discover these podcasts. Listeners can browse the top 100 shows included within a subscription.



These include shows from all categories that offer subscribers exclusive content, early access to new episodes, bonus episodes, ad-free listening, and more premium experiences.



Listeners can also discover great subscription experiences through curated groups of shows called channels.



Top Subscriber Channels features the top 100 channels with a subscription and two or more shows. The more listeners engage with shows and episodes included within a subscription channel, the higher it ranks on this chart.