New Meta VR headset is ready to launch in October

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that the tech giant's upcoming virtual reality (VR) headset will arrive this year in October.



According to Zuckerberg's statements on Joe Rogan's podcast, the headset would probably launch around the company's annual Connect event, reports a media source.



"For the next device that's coming out in October, there are a few big features," Zuckerberg was quoted as saying.



He proceeded to describe new social options that would be enabled by eye and facial tracking, the report said.



"The ability to now have kind of eye contact in virtual reality," Zuckerberg said as part of the feature list.



"Have your face be tracked so that way your avatar -- it is not just this still thing, but if you smile or if you frown or if you pout, or whatever your expression is, have that translate in real-time to your avatar," he added.



The headset, most likely codenamed "Project Cambria", is supposed to be "significantly" more expensive than the existing Quest, which recently got a price hike to $399.



As per the report, the tech giant had previously stated that the device will be released sometime this year.