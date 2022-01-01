Covid-19, UP elections 2022 and more; here are the most trending topics of Koo in 2021

On Friday, Indian social media platform Koo said that topics such as Covid-19, and UP elections 2022 trended the most among on the platform in 2021.

The company has released a new report that unravels insights into how Indians across linguistic diversities think, feel and express themselves online on topics most relevant to them.

"On the Koo app, #Covid19, #Tokyo2020, #IPL2021, #UPElections2022, #LakhimpurKheri trended the most among users," the company said in a statement.

Politics and sports garnered in much traction on the platform with #UPElections2022, #Tokyo2020 and #IPL2021 trending -- as users shared their thoughts and opinions across languages.

Virat Kohli and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra were among the most mentioned celebrities on the platform, as fans sent in their love and support to their sporting heroes.

Poetry generated a lot of fervour in the Hindi community on the platform, as users unleashed their creativity through "shayaris", "ghazals", "dohas" and "kavitas", the company said.

In fact, veteran actor Anupam Kher's poetic Koo on the hypocrisy of humans was one of the most 'Liked' Koos in the Hindi community, it added.

The report mentioned that Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in October, was the most mentioned celebrity among the Kannada community on the platform.

The upcoming movie "RRR" trended among the Telugu community, with users sharing their views and excitement in their mother tongue.

*Edited from an IANS report