These biometric smart health collars, air purification masks and gizmos will come in handy during the COVID-19 pandemic

On this week’s list of awesome gadgets, we have a few tech devices that will come in handy amid the COVID-19 pandemic: Invoxia’s biometric smart health collar, Razer’s air purification mask, DrinkPrime’s water purifier and more.

Check out the full list below:

Gadget Reviews:

Vivo V23 pro

Vivo’s V23 Pro is a swanky 5G smartphone that’s light and incredibly suave thanks to excellent finishing and cutting-edge aesthetics. The 6.56” FHD+ AMOLED 3D-curved display is slim to hold and great for video and gaming content. I was very impressed with the 50MP selfie cam which takes phenomenal shots with several levels of customisation. The 4K selfie video with AI Face beauty options has to be seen to be believed. V23 Pro runs on a Mediatek Dimensity chip and comes in two colours (Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold, which has colour changing glass). Running on Funtouch OS 12 (based on Android 12) with 44W Flash charge the V23 Pro is a delight to use. INR 38,990. shop.vivo.com

Stuffcool Centurion

Stuffcool’s range of powerful chargers has a new King with the Centurion, capable of delivering 100w of power across 4 ports (2 USB-C and 2 USB-A) simultaneously. In theory, you can charge laptops (USB-C powered), smartphones (PD and PPS) and accessories all in one go. I love the minimal look and the easy access of its ports. I tried charging my Macbook Air, Lenovo PC, Dell PC, iPhones, iPads, Android mobiles and pretty much anything that can be charged via USB and got consistently great results. There was no overheating of devices or the Centurion at any point. INR 5,999. stuffcool.com

Here are some of the other latest and upcoming gizmos in the market:

Invoxia Dog Collar

Invoxia is a biometric smart health collar aimed at pet dogs featuring heart rate monitors, sleep tracking as well as GPS tracking. The collar also measures respiratory rate and can share data with the vet when needed. Coming Summer 2022. invoxia.com

DrinkPrime Water purifier

DrinkPrime is a water purifier which aims to provide clean, safe and healthy drinking water. It sports multiple filters and comes with an app to monitor water quality in real time. Upto 10 litres can be stored in the tank and 15 litres can be purified in an hour. Try a seven-day free-trial now. Subscription options available. drinkprime.in

Titan EyeX

Titan Eye+ now has smart eyewear in the form of Titan EyeX which is suitable for everyday use. It can be used as a spectacle, sunglass or for computers and comes with openear wireless audio, fitness tracking and sweat resistance. There’s also a companion app, voice-enabled notifications and touch control. INR 9,999. titaneyeplus.com

Razer Zephyr Pro mask

Razer’s unique mask comes with air purification filters and air exchange chambers for better air circulation allowing the wearer to use it for longer periods. It also comes with interior lights and replaceable 3-day filters. Do note that the mask is not a certified medical device. INR 7,400. razer.com

LG Vision Omnipod

This glorious future mobility concept cabin is modular, adaptive and is ready for AI concierges and Metaverse type content. Conceptualised by LG, the self-driving “car” is almost a “home” or more like a private jet with appliances and gadgets built in. The Omnipod can switch from an office to a cinema at the touch of a button. Coming in the near future. lg.com