New Galaxy Watch 4 update adds dual-SIM support and more features

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced that a new update -- One UI Watch 4.5 -- will soon be available for Galaxy Watch devices, bringing a more complete watch experience.

The company said that, on top of the latest version of Wear OS Powered by Samsung (running Wear OS 3.5), the new One UI Watch 4.5 release adds a fuller typing experience, an easier way to make calls, and a host of new intuitive accessibility features.

"To make it easier to interface with the watch, One UI Watch 4.5 adds a full typing experience on screen," the company said in a statement.

"Whether you are making searches or responding to messages and emails, you can take advantage of the new full QWERTY keyboard with swipe-to-type in addition to dictating and handwriting, making communicating from your watch easier than ever (sic)," it added.

With One UI Watch 4.5, users can set a preferred SIM on their Galaxy smartphone and have it automatically synced on their Galaxy Watch. An easy-to-read interface always shows you which SIM is being used on the Watch.

If the SIM setting is set to 'Ask always' on the phone, users can choose which SIM they would like to use from their Galaxy Watch.

The One UI Watch 4.5 update also includes handy accessibility features enabling users to enjoy the full Galaxy Watch experience.

Users who have a difficult time distinguishing colours will be able to adjust the display to their preferred hue and increase contrast to make fonts easier to read.

Other features for visual assistance include reduced transparency and blur effects as well as the removal of animations. In addition, auditory assistance for those with difficulty hearing allows users to balance the sound from the left and right audio output for their connected Bluetooth headset.

