Apple Music premieres Music Sessions, exclusive live performances in spatial audio

Apple Music has premiered Music Sessions - exclusive live releases featuring some of the world's most prolific and emerging artistes, all in Spatial Audio.



Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, the music sessions allow artistes to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog and creative covers of beloved classics.



The first two artistes featured were Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes.



"These unique performances are also filmed, resulting in a special, bespoke live collection comprised of brand-new Spatial Audio tracks and companion live performance music videos that will all be available exclusively to Apple Music fans worldwide (sic)," the company said in a statement.



During her session, Underwood performed her hit "Ghost Story," as well as a stripped-back version of "Blown Away," and a cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home".



"Being in the studio with Apple Music was such an incredible experience, and I'm excited to share these unique, stripped-down versions of three songs I love with my fans (sic)," Underwood said.



"We had a lot of fun reimagining these big, visual songs and presenting them in a different way (sic)," Underwood added.



Country singer-songwriter Tenille Townes performed her hits "Same Road Home" and "Somebody's Daughter," as well as a gritty, soulful cover of Etta James's "At Last".



"It was so cool capturing the spirit of how it feels to play my songs live with my band during the Apple Music Sessions performance (sic)," Townes said.