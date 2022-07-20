Dell launches new laptop for Indian consumers

With an aim to cater to Gen Z and millennials, leading PC and laptop maker Dell Technologies on Wednesday unveiled a new laptop -- XPS 13 Plus 9320 -- in India.



With a starting price of Rs 159,990, the newly-launched laptop will be available across offline and online stores from July 23.



"The XPS 13 Plus is our most powerful, modern, and stylish XPS device with premium experiences that accelerate creativity, success and pursuance of passion," Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies - India, said in a statement.



The company said it has designed the 13-inch XPS laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core 28W processor, which will allow users to do everything faster and fuel their creativity.



This is supported by larger fans that is said to provide 55 per cent better airflow without increasing noise or temperature.



And with Express Charge getting the laptop to about 80 per cent battery life in less than an hour, users can go the distance without disruptions, the company claimed.



The laptop has a four-sided InfinityEdge display with a UHD+ screen that offers up to 4K+ resolution. It also comes with 'EyeSafe' technology that reduces harmful blue light and maintains vivid colour.