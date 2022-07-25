Dyson unveils new cordless vacuum with dust detection tech in India

Global consumer electronics firm Dyson on Monday launched its new cordless vacuum cleaner in India — Dyson V15 Detect — with dust detection and detangling technology.



Developed by a team of 370 highly skilled engineers globally, this latest vacuum cleaner uses a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which generates up to 240 air watts of suction for the most powerful deep clean, the company claimed.



The Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum is available at INR 62,900 in the country.



“Our latest vacuums use adapted laser technology to reveal hidden dust, integrating a diode laser into the cleaner head that is precisely positioned at a 1.5 degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground to create the best contrast between dust and floor,” said James Dyson, Engineer and Founder.



“The Dyson V15 Detect is both powerful and intelligent, giving the ultimate reassurance, scientific proof of a healthier, cleaner home,” he added.



The LCD screen of the new vacuum cleaner displays real-time scientific proof of a deep clean through counting and measuring microscopic dust particles.



The company also developed a new anti-tangle conical brush bar which spirals hair off and into the bin which prevents the wrapping of hair around the brush bar.



The DLS (Dynamic Load Sensing) Technology senses and adapts for optimum cleaning on all floor types.



The company said that the vacuum is engineered with 1.5 times more suction and 54 per cent more bin capacity than the ‘Dyson V12 Detect.’