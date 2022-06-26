Combing through stress: Protouch LED Comb product review

I tried a fun hair product recently—the cordless Protouch LED Hair growth therapy comb that comes with red and blue LED light therapy. Three vibrational modes are meant to massage 49 points in the head. The comb is moderately lightweight and can be carried along quite easily.

The performance of the product is satisfactory. It is an easy-to-use tool, built to ease muscle tension and tiredness. Turn on the red and blue LED lights to stimulate hair follicles. I am unsure whether it leads to more hair growth, but it certainly improves blood circulation. Safe to say, don’t expect any miracles on that front.

The battery life is alright and one can recharge it conveniently using the USB cable it comes with. That the comb has the same effect as 10 professional head massages, as the brand claims, is an exaggeration. Having said that, the product is a feel-good comb that can be used for a relaxing massage on a tiring day.

Protouch LED Comb Price: Rs 2,999

Availability: Select retail stores