Gadgets of the week: Battery-powered scooters, tower speakers, smart mosquito repellent systems and more

This week, we have Foxin’s tower speakers, Thermacell Liv mosquito repellent systems, Flexit Pro’s virtual workout assistant and more. Take a look at the full list below:

Foxin FMST 6400

Foxin’s tower speakers are a treat for demanding ears. The 60W(RMS) system comes with a 5.25” subwoofer as well as multiple connectivity options. BT 5.0, FM and karaoke mean max fun unleashed. INR 3,750. foxin.in

Flexit Pro

Flexit Pro lets you virtually work out with and get trained by some of the top celebrity trainers in the world. The premium service provides initial assessment, program creation and custom built workouts which are goal oriented. On invitation only. Pro.flexit.fit

Thermacell Liv

This innovative system repels mosquitoes effectively using a smart app and provides a 20ft zone of protection. It’s effective against the toughest species of mosquitoes and is water/weatherproof for outdoor use. INR 54,000. thermacell.com

iGear Goldie

Goldie is a bright, sprightly speaker with a vintage look and solar charging option. It also supports FM radio and has a useful torch built in. Other features include Bluetooth, USB, Micro SD and Aux-in. Available in a Gold and Black accent. INR 2,000. igear.asia

Lava X2

The X2 from Lava is an online exclusive smartphone with a MediaTek Octa core processor. Featuring a large 6.5” HD+ IPS display, it also has a 5000mAh battery, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The X2 has dual rear cameras as well as a selfie cam along with fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. INR 6,599. amazon.in

The Icon is a battery-powered scooter which is lightweight and foldable. It can travel upto 30 km on a charge at speeds north of 30kph. There’s an LED light and a display for remaining charge. INR 42,000. kickstarter.com