Signal releases new feature allowing users to customise their stories

In order to maintain end-to-end encryption, the encrypted messaging app Signal has introduced a new feature that allows users to customise how to post their stories. The new feature will allow stories to automatically expire 24 hours after sharing, but anyone can manually delete them anytime before.

One just has to go to Settings and then to 'Stories' and turn off Stories to maintain utmost privacy.



"Today, stories have created a major shift in communication in the social media domain, and introducing such cool features is another dynamic to amplify content engagement in a hassle-free mode," an official report said. "There has been conjecture on maintaining privacy, and with the new feature introduced at Signal, it enables the user to have intimate conversations with the people who matter," it added.



The platform has chosen to handle story viewing in a broader way. All Signal contacts can view stories, including everyone in your phone's contact list who uses the app, anyone who has had a one-on-one conversation (even without adding a contact), and anyone who has accepted a message request. Additionally, one can share stories with a smaller group of people or groups and create a custom format to keep track of who has viewed each story, said the report.