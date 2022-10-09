Mark Zuckerberg set to announce 'Meta Connect' virtual conference amid quality issues with VR project

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to announce the company's progress towards building the $10 billion metaverse, as internal reports claim there are still several quality issues and those building the virtual reality (VR) social network at the company are barely using it. The company will organise 'Meta Connect' virtual conference on October 11 for developers, creators, tech enthusiasts and others. Zuckerberg will share updates on the VR developer ecosystem, the progress building toward the metaverse, and 'Project Cambria', a new high-end VR headset with mixed reality.



"If you have a Meta Quest 2 headset, you can register to attend in VR in Meta Horizon Worlds," said the company. The flagship metaverse event comes as Vishal Shah, Meta's VP of Metaverse, apparently told the employees that the metaverse team would remain in a "quality lockdown" for the rest of the year to "ensure that we fix our quality gaps and performance issues before we open up Horizon to more users."

"Simply put, for an experience to become delightful and retentive, it must first be usable and well crafted," he told them in an internal memo. In August, Zuckerberg was forced to post new screenshots on Facebook and Instagram, showing off a more life-like version of himself, after he faced memes on his poorly-designed metaverse avatar. In the same month, Vivek Sharma, the Indian-origin VP of Meta's Horizon social media virtual reality (VR) platform, departed, at a time when Zuckerberg doubles down on his $10 billion metaverse dream.



A Meta spokesperson said the company is "confident that the metaverse is the future of computing and that it should be built around people."