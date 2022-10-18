Affordable moto e22s unveiled in India

Expanding its e-series models in the country, Motorola on Monday launched its latest smartphone, Moto e22s for Indian consumers. Priced at Rs 8,999, the smartphone will be available in two colour variants — eco black and arctic blue — from October 22 on Flipkart and all leading retail stores.



"The smartphone has a premium look and in-hand feel, thanks to the specially crafted sleek yet sturdy design with beautiful looking visual patterns. The device is sleek, stylish, and lightweight and features a beautifully crafted spin pattern, and comes in two unique colors that are perfect for showcasing your style. Whether you are going for a run or taking a call in the rain, the IP52 water-repellent design keeps your phone protected," the company said in a statement.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with built-in IPS technology that features a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. "This makes switching between apps and scrolling websites incredibly smooth and fluid. And with built-in IPS technology on the LCD display, colours appear accurate and true-to-life even at narrow viewing angles," the company said.



The smartphone sports a 16MP AI-powered camera system that captures stunning photos in any setting. It also allows users to use Dual Capture to record videos and shoot photos using the rear and selfie cameras at the same time. Also, the camera is loaded with exciting features, such as Time Lapse, Dual Capture, Face Beauty, Live Filter, Panorama, Pro Mode, Night Vision, Portrait mode, and HDR. The moto e22s is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 2.3 GHz octa-core processor with HyperEngine technology and packs a massive 5,000mAh battery.