Google updates Chrome for Android tablets

Google has rolled out a new update to Chrome for Android tablets with new features. The update features a side-by-side view and the ability to drag and drop information, reports a media source. The side-by-side view offers improved tab navigation. It helps users to navigate between tabs by swiping across the address bar. This is useful when it is hard to read tab names in settings.

The drag-and-drop feature allows users to move links, images, and text from Chrome to apps such as Gmail, Keep, and Photos. The updated Chrome for Android tablets adds a grid layout for tabs to help users easily switch between them instead of having to traverse through the horizontal line of tabs, the report said. The redesign allows users to swipe up from the bottom of the screen to get large previews of all open tabs. This feature is already available on Chrome's mobile version through the tab switcher.

"No matter if you prefer using a mouse, a stylus, or your finger, the Chrome on Android experience should be as intuitive and familiar on tablets as on your computer or phone," Lola Adams, Product Manager of Chrome, was quoted as saying. "We are constantly exploring new ways to make it easier and more enjoyable to use Chrome on your Android tablet," she added.