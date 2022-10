Netflix expands cloud gaming, opens new studio

Netflix has expanded cloud gaming by opening a new studio in Southern California. The company's vice president of gaming, Mike Verdu, revealed two pieces of information concerning the streaming giant's entry into games, reports a media source. According to Verdu, the platform is researching a cloud gaming offering.



"It is a value add. We are not asking you to subscribe as a console replacement. It is a completely different business model. The hope is over time that it just becomes this very natural way to play games wherever you are," he said. The company is expanding its internal studio in California to speed up game development. Former 'Overwatch' executive producer, Chacko Sonny, will work as the studio's head in California. The 'Overwatch' was a huge hit at Blizzard Entertainment, earning billions of dollars.



"He could have done anything, but he chose to come here," Verdu was quoted as saying. "You do not get people like that coming to your organisation to build the next big thing in gaming unless there's a sense that we're really in it for the long haul and in it for the right reasons," he added.



Since announcing its entry into the gaming market, Netflix has 35 games available and 14 more in development in its own studios, the report said.



Verdu said that it currently has 55 games in progress. These games offer both licensed IPs like 'Spongebob Squarepants' and experiences based on original IPs like 'Stranger Things'. Additionally, the company is making its original games.