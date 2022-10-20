Lava to launch FOTA update for AGNI 5G

Domestic smartphone maker Lava International on Wednesday announced the rollout of a 5G FOTA (Firmware Over-The-Air) update for its flagship smartphone -- AGNI 5G. The Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) technology allows mobile devices to be wirelessly updated and upgraded by their manufacturers' firmware.



"Our teams have speedily implemented the FOTA update for the flagship AGNI 5G smartphone after the government announced the roll-out of 5G services earlier this month," Tejinder Singh, Product Head, Lava International, said in a statement.



With this update, Lava becomes one of the earliest mobile handset companies in India to enable 5G on its smartphones in the country. The rollout of FOTA will be available to smartphone users in cities with 5G services of Jio and Airtel.



Meanwhile, Lava's first 5 G-ready smartphones AGNI was launched last year, which is powered by Mediatek's Dimensity 810 chipset with a maximum clock speed of 2.4 GHz and supports Liquid Cooling Technology.



Moreover, it features a large 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS punch-hole display with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM capacity, as well as a 5000mAh battery and a 30W rapid charger. The smartphone sports a 64MP primary camera, along with a 5MP wide-angle camera, 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro camera. It has a 16MP front camera for selfies. It comes with 10 inbuilt camera modes like UltraHD, UltraWide, SuperNight, Pro Mode, and AI Mode.