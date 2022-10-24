Diwali 2022: JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi launches Diwali and festive hampers

Delhi Baking Company, the in-house bakery at JW Marriott New Delhi, has launched its Diwali and festive hampers this festive season. The hampers come in five variants: JW Diwali Hamper, JW Festive Hampers, JW Signature, JW Grand, and JW Luxury, each of which is filled with freshly baked gourmet treats and exotic delectables.

The JW Diwali Hamper consists of an aromatic candle, Bean to Bark chocolate, Bear Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, chocolate barks, cinnamon cookies, tea cake, and Zuffon Quinoa. The JW Festive Hamper comprises chocolate bark, Delhi Baking Company signature cookies, and Zuffon Peanut Butter Wholly Bean Tea Set. Not limited to unusual treats, the hampers also include crackers, ghee, granola, jams, olive oils, pasta, quinoa crisps, and tea.

The JW Signature, JW Grand, and JW Luxury hampers are more opulent options and are filled with 18-piece Valrhona Chocolate Boxes, 36-piece Indian sweets, brass diyas, brass Ganesha idols, dips, gold glasses, Hugo Boss Bags, Hugo Boss Belt sets, leather coasters, Michael Kors bags, Molton Brown Body Lotions, nut trays, and Perfume TGL Tea Boxes.

₹2,199 upwards. Available online. Details: 8527879846

