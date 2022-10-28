Instagram users report issues with logging in

Thousands of users from many parts of India and the world reported problems with photo-sharing app Instagram on Thursday.

On Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, over 900 users in India reported issues in accessing Instagram on Thursday evening.

Many users took to the microblogging platform Twitter to report the issue. "Instagram freezes using Google Chrome browser. Cannot see stories or open users' pages. It keeps loading," an Instagram user said in a tweet. "Everything quit working. Force closed and cleared cache. Even restarted my phone. Can't see notifications. Can't reply to comments," another user commented.

At Downdector, reports for the outage spiked at around 7:30 pm. 50 per cent of users said they were facing issues with logging in, 33 per cent reported issues with server connection, while another 17 per cent users witnessed issues with the app.