TikTok becomes highest grossing social app internationally

Chinese short-form video platform TikTok was on Thursday ranked among the top social media apps generating the highest revenue, building on its recent global success.

As per the data compiled by a media source, in September, TikTok generated $2.5 million daily on Android and iPhone devices worldwide, excluding the iPad. The value translates to an hourly revenue of about $104,000 and during the month of September, the social media platform recorded a cumulative revenue of $75.8 million.

Notably, TikTok recorded the highest revenue among social media platforms, with the value for Google Play Store standing at $35.14 million to emerge second overall behind the dating app Tinder, which had $37.58 million. On the Apple App Store, TikTok's revenue also emerged second at $40.66 million behind the gaming app Coin Master, which had $47.96 million. Reportedly, the growth of TikTok has birthed a cultural economy containing influencers and marketing agencies dedicated to the platform, with the initiatives central to the app's impressive revenue in a highly competitive social media scene.

Meanwhile, the other leading apps by revenue generated on Google Play include Honor of Kings ($24.05 million), Candy CrushSaga ($21.1 million), Puzzle & Dragons ($20.84 million), Disney+ ($19.01 million), Game for Peace ($17.87 million), Genshin Impact ($17.03 million), Monster Strike ($16.34 million), and Tencent Video ($15.43 million).