Netflix's 'Profile Transfer' feature now available in India

Popular streaming platform Netflix, which recently announced the 'Profile Transfer' feature to prevent password sharing, is now available in India. It is fully enabled and available to users.



The "much requested" feature allows users to transfer their personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other preferences to a new account when they start their own membership, said the company. The customers have started receiving emails to upgrade to the new feature.



"We will never transfer your payment information, and Children profiles cannot be transferred. All saved games and game progress connected to a profile will move to the new account," it added. The streaming platform also mentioned that the users will always be in control of their accounts. They can turn off Profile Transfer on the app and web by signing in to their account.



Meanwhile, in a bid to introduce an ad-supported tier for its users, the company announced that it will roll out the 'Basic With Ads' streaming plan on November 3 in several countries.

Also, Netflix recently announced that it is planning to crack down on password sharing beginning in 2023.