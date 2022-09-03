Microsoft to retain CoD game on Sony PlayStation for several years

Microsoft has said it will keep the popular Call of Duty (CoD) game on its rival Sony PlayStation gaming consoles for, “several more years.”

Activision Blizzard, acquired by Microsoft for $68.7 billion, has some of the world’s best-selling and most recognisable gaming franchises, such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.



Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer told The Verge that CoD will stay on Sony PlayStation consoles for many years.



“In January, we provided a signed agreement to Sony to guarantee Call of Duty on PlayStation, with feature and content parity, for at least several more years beyond the current Sony contract, an offer that goes well beyond typical gaming industry agreements,” Spencer was quoted as saying in the report late on Friday.



He did not divulge exactly how many years CoD will remain on PlayStation.



In January, Microsoft confirmed that it will allow popular first person shooter game CoD to stay on Sony PlayStation.



“I confirmed our intent to honour all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation,” Spencer had said in a tweet.



“Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship,” he added.



There were concerns that CoD may become a Microsoft Xbox exclusive franchise.



Meanwhile, the UK market watchdog has announced an in-depth probe into Microsoft's $68.7 billion all-cash deal, if its concerns over antitrust practices are not met.



The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it is concerned that Microsoft’s anticipated purchase of Activision Blizzard, “could substantially lessen competition in gaming consoles, multi-game subscription services, and cloud gaming services (game streaming).”