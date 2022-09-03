Samsung plans to popularise home automation platform this year

Samsung Electronics will work toward popularising its home automation platform this year, in a bid to help provide a connected and sustainable home life, its top executive has said.



“For Samsung to grow together with the young generations, it should offer them sustainable experience, let alone technological innovations,” Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee said during a press briefing at Europe’s biggest tech trade show, the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2022.



“We will work to realise ‘calm’ technology via SmartThings where users can enjoy customised solutions without putting in much effort,” he added.



Calm technology refers to a type of technology that requires minimal attention and works from users, reports a news agency.



SmartThings is Samsung’s software to connect and control home appliances, with more than 230 million users worldwide, according to the company.



At this year’s IFA, which runs from September 2-6, Samsung highlighted its effort to promote the SmartThings application and maximise the synergy among home appliances so that life at home becomes more convenient and smarter.



“Many consumers still feel restrained when it comes to using various Internet of Things platforms,” Han said. “We will try to actively solve this problem by popularising the SmartThings app.”



“SmartThings can give more added value to customers based on expertise and know-how from connecting Samsung's diverse consumer products,” Han added.



By the end of next year, Samsung plans to make all of its home appliances Wi-Fi enabled, and allow home devices from 13 different brands that belong to the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA) to be connected and controlled.