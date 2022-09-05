Apple set to launch 2nd Gen AirPods Pro this week

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is set to showcase the second generation of its AirPods Pro this week that will offer several upgrades, including the next generation H1 processor.



The company, which will unveil the latest iPhones and other devices at its event on September 7, will update a model that first went on sale in October 2019, according to a report.



The AirPods Pro 2 may also come with Apple's Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) or Bluetooth 5.2 support. The AirPods may also support an in-ear wing tip design, along with a charging case that emits a sound when searching for it with Apple's Find My app.



The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro is not likely to include any fitness tracking features and won't arrive with temperature or heart rate detection this year. According to reports, the upcoming version of the Apple device is likely to focus more on enhancing the audio experience.



Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that AirPods Pro 2 will be manufactured in Vietnam. Kuo predicted that the AirPods Pro 2 charging case will still feature a Lightning port for charging, dashing hopes for a switchover to USB-C this year.